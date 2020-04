Kae Lani is joined by event producer Chumley Singer, photographer Mike Hoover, and professor Quinetta Roberson. They chat about the Szechuan peppercorn effect and the east and west coast oysters served at Little Fish in Queen Village, the proper way to order at Dana Mandi in West Philly, and the Italian classics and friendly waitstaff that make Bomb Bomb BBQ in South Philly feel like home.