Keytar Rockstar/ Confidence Button
Learning new skills takes practice; A fashion designer inspires Albie to be confident.
At Zia’s band practice Albie dreams of becoming a keytar rockstar but before she can be a star, she needs to learn about practice from a screen printer who makes t-shirts and Zia’s music idol, JK Saxophonay; Albie is too nervous to share the hat she designed during Jay’s elevator camp until a fashion designer inspires Albie to believe in her own ideas and be proud of her work.
Learning Resources
