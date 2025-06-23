    Keytar Rockstar/ Confidence Button

    Learning new skills takes practice; A fashion designer inspires Albie to be confident.

    Air Date: June 23, 2025

    At Zia’s band practice Albie dreams of becoming a keytar rockstar but before she can be a star, she needs to learn about practice from a screen printer who makes t-shirts and Zia’s music idol, JK Saxophonay; Albie is too nervous to share the hat she designed during Jay’s elevator camp until a fashion designer inspires Albie to believe in her own ideas and be proud of her work.

