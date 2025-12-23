    Sports In America

    Kareem Rosser’s Ride of a Lifetime

    Air Date: December 26, 2025 9:00 am
    Listen 51:04

    Kareem Rosser was just eight years old when his brothers stumbled across the Chamounix Stables in a Philadelphia park. That wrong turn would change his life forever. In 2011, he captained the first all-Black team to win the National International Scholastic Polo Championship.

    Today, we learn all about the sport of competitive polo, which is less genteel than it looks. It’s almost like a mix of ice hockey and NASCAR. Kareem opens up about the whiplash of traveling from the rough neighborhood where he grew up to the Hamptons and back in a weekend. He also talks about how he uses the tragedies he’s experienced to drive his passion to help others.

    Show Notes

    Sports In America

