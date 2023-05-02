James Ijames, Mayoral Candidate Cherelle Parker, ‘The Case for Cancel Culture’

Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker is the next to stop by Studio 2, with just two weeks to go before Philadelphia’s primary election.

Journalist Ernest Owens talks about the origins and politics of cancel culture — and how it can be used as a tool for social justice and change. His book is The Case for Cancel Culture: How This Democratic Tool Works to Liberate Us All.

James Ijames, who won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for Fat Ham, joins us to talk about the world premiere of his new production at Theatre Exile, Abandon.