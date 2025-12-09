    Sports In America

    His Dream Through Me, Pt. 1: Ryan Jensen

    Air Date: December 9, 2025
    Ryan Jensen made a name for himself as a center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with quarterback Tom Brady. But even as he looks down at his Super Bowl ring, Ryan knows: None of this success was supposed to happen to him. It was supposed to be his brother’s. When Ryan was a kid, his older brother Seth was the one who seemed destined for greatness in the NFL. It caught everyone by surprise when Ryan got there instead.

    Over the next two episodes, we’re bringing you a story about family, expectations, and the times when fate has something else in mind. What happens when two brothers seem to switch places, and their destinies shift in a way that shocks their family, friends, and each other?

    Show Notes

