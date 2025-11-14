Here Comes the Holidays

    You Oughta Know

    Air Date: November 14, 2025

    This week on You Oughta Know, we’re pairing fall flavors with wines from Chaddsford Winery. John Berl of Uncle John’s BBQ Stand in Claymont shares his mission to feed the community and his holiday menu. We explore the Jeep Ducking trend, Opera Philadelphia’s Pipe UP! in the Wanamaker Building, and The Zeen, an innovative project from an Oscar-winning inventor.

