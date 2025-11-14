Here Comes the Holidays
Chaddsford Winery, Uncle John's BBQ Stand, Jeep Ducking, The Zeen, Pipe UP! and more!
This week on You Oughta Know, we’re pairing fall flavors with wines from Chaddsford Winery. John Berl of Uncle John’s BBQ Stand in Claymont shares his mission to feed the community and his holiday menu. We explore the Jeep Ducking trend, Opera Philadelphia’s Pipe UP! in the Wanamaker Building, and The Zeen, an innovative project from an Oscar-winning inventor.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.