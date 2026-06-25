Hannah Chen | Harp Melodic Tune
Award-winning harpist Hannah continues her journey at Curtis.
In this episode of On Stage at Curtis, meet Hannah, an accomplished harpist whose talent has earned top honors at major competitions, including the United States International Music Competition, the New York International Young Musician Competition, and the BACAHS Yvonne LaMothe Schwager Competition. With numerous national awards to her name, she now continues her artistic journey at Curtis.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.