    Hannah Chen | Harp Melodic Tune

    Award-winning harpist Hannah continues her journey at Curtis.

    Air Date: June 25, 2026

    In this episode of On Stage at Curtis, meet Hannah, an accomplished harpist whose talent has earned top honors at major competitions, including the United States International Music Competition, the New York International Young Musician Competition, and the BACAHS Yvonne LaMothe Schwager Competition. With numerous national awards to her name, she now continues her artistic journey at Curtis.

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