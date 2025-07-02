Go Stanley!/ The Golden Egg
The power of kind words to help others; Finding your voice to express your ideas.
The Elevator Alligators basketball team is losing and spirits are low, but Albie, Jay, and Bon Bon get an idea to support their friend Stanley and his teammates from a street artist who uses words of kindness in her art; Zia tells Huggy a bedtime story about a knight who overcomes shyness to find his voice and open a golden egg with the help of a hip hop artist who uses rhyme to express ideas.
