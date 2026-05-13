    Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison

    Freedom

    The fourth episode of “Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison” examines the limited pathways for women sentenced to life to leave prison.

    Air Date: May 13, 2026 8:00 am
    Naomi Blount-Wilson

    Naomi Blount-Wilson represented one of the rare cases of women lifers having their sentence commuted in Pennsylvania. | Illustration by Sheldon Sneed Designs

    For women lifers in Pennsylvania, it is nearly impossible to get out of prison. The process of having their sentence commuted is long, political and requires unanimous approval by the Board of Pardons. Only 17 women serving life in Pennsylvania had been granted commutation in the last half-century. Naomi Blount-Wilson, a former lifer at State Correctional Institution Muncy, had her sentence commuted in 2019. She initially used her time to reconnect with her son and sing professionally. Then, she learned she had cancer. For inmates unsuccessful at seeking commutation, their other choice is compassionate release, intended for terminally ill inmates with less than a year to live. Theresa Battles received compassionate release in 2017 after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Advocates say the limited options for release make the reality of a life sentence “death by incarceration.”

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