    Facing the darkness

    Air Date: November 14, 2025
    Listen 5:59
    Jukebox-Journey logo

    On this edition of Jukebox Journey, Kevin cues up the sad songs as the days get shorter and the darkness creeps in.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Jukebox Journey

    About Kevin McCorry

    Read more
    Kevin McCorry

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate