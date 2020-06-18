Empowering New Moms

On this week’s episode of You Oughta Know, Shirley speaks with Camden County Freeholder Director, Louis Cappelli Jr. about the positive community impact that came with dissolving the Camden police department in 2012. Then we head to Delaware where the charity Harper’s Heart seeks to help new moms by offering free diapers, wipes, blankets and more. Chief Astronomer Derek Pitts identifies the stars and constellations that are easily viewable right now thanks to lower levels of pollution. MUTLU, joins us from the You Oughta Know Music Lounge and shares his experience touring with Hall & Oates and Amos Lee, and the catharsis of writing hopeful songs. Ever wonder how your favorite albums became vinyl records? Wait no more! Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Independent Recording Pressing facility in Bordentown, NJ, responsible for pressing over 2 million records a year! Plus, Shirley becomes an at-home mixologist with a Swigg Cocktail Kit.