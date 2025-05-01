Developing the Philly suburbs: NIMBYs, YIMBYs and you

America needs more housing. That’s the consensus of researchers who say the country needs to build 4 to 7 million more homes to meet population needs and bring down costs for renters and buyers.

A growing chorus of thinkers has concluded that we need to embrace an “abundance” agenda that slashes red tape, reduces zoning restrictions and spurs a development boom. In short: ‘Yes-in-my-backyard.’

But even those who agree with that sentiment in theory know it can quickly become highly contentious in practice. Many homeowners remain skeptical of changes to their towns and neighborhoods that they fear will result in less parking, less open space, more traffic and more sprawl.

And then there’s the basic calculus of the risk that comes with change. If people are happy with their communities and their home values, why would they agree with things that could disrupt that? In short: ‘Not-in-my-backyard.’

So what’s the path forward? Can we find a compromise that solves the housing affordability crisis while preserving green space and limiting the downsides of development?

On this episode of Studio 2’s ‘On the Road’ series, we traveled to the Middletown Free Library in Delaware County for a public event to unpack this question with a panel of local experts who offered insights and took audience questions.

Guests: