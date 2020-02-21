Del Pez, Sate Kampar & Georgian Bread

Kae Lani is joined by managing director Andy Rachlin, entrepreneur James Knight, and publicist Irene Levy Baker. They chat about the unusual nachos and massive burger at Del Pez along with the changing landscape of the riverfront in Wilmington Delaware, the flavors produced by grilling meats over coconut shells and the dishes that will even please a toddler at Sate Kampar on Passyunk Ave, and the killer bread and cheese combo known as khachapuri, which is sometimes accompanied by a shot of vodka with a stranger at Georgian Bread in Northeast Philly.