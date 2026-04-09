    Davin Mar | Viola Musical Childhood

    From Pre-K to Curtis, Davin Mar charts his rise in classical music.

    Air Date: April 9, 2026

    Join us for this episode of On Stage at Curtis as we follow Davin Mar’s musical journey. From a toddler in pre-K to a rising star at the Curtis Institute of Music, Davin is making his mark on the classical world. Encouraged by his musically savvy parents, he embraced the Curtis experience and now shares a look at his life, growth, and artistry.

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