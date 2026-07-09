    Sports In America

    Darryl Strawberry Lost it All. Here’s What Saved Him

    The 2026 All-Star Week is officially underway in Philadelphia, and we’re talking about it with John Stolnis.

    Air Date: July 10, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 52:59
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    The 2026 All-Star Week is officially underway in Philadelphia, and we’re talking about it with John Stolnis. He’s the co-host of a podcast called Hittin’ Season, which is all about baseball and especially the Philadelphia Phillies. He’ll tell us what to expect from the exhibition game, and what it means as we head into the rest of the baseball season.

    Then we’ll speak with an eight-time All-Star himself: Darryl Strawberry. He spent 17 years in the MLB playing for the Mets, the Dodgers, the Yankees, and the Giants. He won three World Series, and racked up 335 home runs and 1,000 RBI’s. But his legacy isn’t as simple as those exceptional stats.

    Since he retired in 1999, Darryl Strawberry has lived a million lives: from a Florida state prison, to cancer treatment, to the pulpit as a newly minted minister. In this episode, he tells us about each chapter in his life story.

    Show Notes

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