    Cultural Gatherings

    Air Date: May 7, 2020

    Explore the city’s culturally enriching spaces with the Movers and Makers who have helped create and preserve them. Shofuso House & Garden enchants guests with ​authentic Japanese tea ceremonies and an exceptional Koi fish collection. Jezabel Careaga’s ​melds her love for furniture-making and Argentinean cooking at her West Philadelphia studio. The Lightbox Film Center ​builds on a 40+ year-long tradition of featuring ​one-of-a-kind film programs. Plus, visit a Germantown bookstore committed to community building through an inclusive book selection.

    Brought to you by Movers & Makers

