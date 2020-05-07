Cultural Gatherings

Explore the city’s culturally enriching spaces with the Movers and Makers who have helped create and preserve them. Shofuso House & Garden enchants guests with ​authentic Japanese tea ceremonies and an exceptional Koi fish collection. Jezabel Careaga’s ​melds her love for furniture-making and Argentinean cooking at her West Philadelphia studio. The Lightbox Film Center ​builds on a 40+ year-long tradition of featuring ​one-of-a-kind film programs. Plus, visit a Germantown bookstore committed to community building through an inclusive book selection.