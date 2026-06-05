Cristopher Sanchez’ Scoreless Streak Ends

Cristopher Sanchez’ Scoreless Streak EndsListen 37:55
It had to end sometime and, in Wednesday night’s 3-2 win over the Padres, Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez’ consecutive scoreless innings streak ended at 50 2/3 innings, 5th-most in MLB history. Host John Stolnis of The Good Phight breaks down the incredible numbers of his historic run. Also, a recap of the first two games of the Padres series, Nick Castellanos is DFA’d in Philly, and an update on top prospect Aidan Miller’s balky back.
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