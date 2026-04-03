Creative Outlets
Explore creative expression with LAMP, the Wilma Hothouse, The One People Band and more!
This week’s You Oughta Know highlights creative expression across mediums: LAMP seeks volunteers to record audiobooks for visually impaired audiences; the Wilma Hothouse offers a behind-the-scenes look at how actors develop their stage characters; and The One People Band featuring Zeek Burse and Eric Wortham II explores an innovative AI-driven musical collaboration.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.