    Sports In America

    Chris Godwin on the Keys to Perseverance

    Air Date: October 28, 2025
    Listen 50:37

    Back in 2021, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was at his peak. He had just led his team to victory in the NFC Championship, and they went on to win the Super Bowl that year. But right at the top of his game, he suffered numerous serious injuries that could have ended his career.

    In this episode, we sit down with Chris to talk about what it feels like to not play for weeks, months, or even seasons at a time. And we’ll hear from an expert about how an athlete, someone known for their strength and perseverance, can even begin to heal mentally from that experience.

    Show Notes

    Sports In America

