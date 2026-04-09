    Sports In America

    “Chief Vibes Officer” Bones Hyland

    Air Date: April 10, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 52:12

    At just 25 years old, Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland is making a name for himself as a point guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, going head-to-head with some of the best in the league like Steph Curry and LeBron James.

    This week, we sit down with Bones to relive some of his most electric performances during his rookie season, and learn how he performs so well under pressure. We’ll hear about how his tough upbringing in Wilmington, Delaware — and the sudden loss of those closest to him — motivate him to this day to excel on the court.

    We’ll also talk with The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski about some of the hot topics in the NBA in the runup to the championships.

    Show Notes

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