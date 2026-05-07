    Sports In America

    Brittney Griner on Coming Home

    Air Date: May 8, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 53:34

    The WNBA officially kicks off this weekend, with its first regular-season game between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun. And the Sun will be appearing on the court with a brand new weapon: Brittney Griner, a 10-time WNBA all-star and three-time Olympic gold medalist.

    You might consider it a miracle that we get to watch Griner play at all. That’s because, in 2022, she found herself behind bars in a Russian prison. She wasn’t sure when, or if, she would make it home to her family — or to basketball — again.

    In this episode, Brittney Griner tells her story: from joining the WNBA as a first-round draft pick, to being locked away in a Russian penal colony, to finally coming home.

    Show Notes

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