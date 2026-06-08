Brandon Marsh’s Case For The All Star Game

Don’t look now, but Brandon Marsh is suddenly one of the best hitting outfielders in baseball. But will there be a spot for him in the outfield in the All Star Game in Philadelphia next month? Hosts John Stolnis of The Good Phight, Justin Klugh from Baseball Prospectus and Liz Roscher of SABR’s Baseball Research Journal discuss the All Star case for 6 key Phillies, Andrew Painter’s future, and the offense’s middle class finally starting to produce.