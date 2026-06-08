    Hittin’ Season

    Brandon Marsh’s Case For The All Star Game

    Air Date: June 8, 2026
    Listen 59:25

    Don’t look now, but Brandon Marsh is suddenly one of the best hitting outfielders in baseball. But will there be a spot for him in the outfield in the All Star Game in Philadelphia next month? Hosts John Stolnis of The Good Phight, Justin Klugh from Baseball Prospectus and Liz Roscher of SABR’s Baseball Research Journal discuss the All Star case for 6 key Phillies, Andrew Painter’s future, and the offense’s middle class finally starting to produce.

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    Hittin’ Season

    Hosted by John Stolnis, Liz Roscher and Justin Klugh

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