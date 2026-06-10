    Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison

    Bonus Episode Three: Eastern State Penitentiary

    A panel of experts and advocates gathered at the nation’s oldest penitentiary to discuss the history of incarceration and the realities of prison for women today.

    Air Date: June 10, 2026 8:00 am
    A panel of prison experts and advocates, moderated by Cherri Gregg (left), discussed the history of women’s incarceration at Eastern State Penitentiary on May 20, 2026. | JOLYNE BYRD This episode is from Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison, a podcast production from Create Genius Media (founded by Studio 2 co-host Cherri Gregg) and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting.

    A panel of prison experts and advocates, moderated by Cherri Gregg (left), discussed the history of women’s incarceration at Eastern State Penitentiary on May 20, 2026. | JOLYNE BYRD This episode is from Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison, a podcast production from Create Genius Media (founded by Studio 2 co-host Cherri Gregg) and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting.

    The United States penitentiary system was born in Philadelphia at Eastern State Penitentiary in 1829 and has since grown to become the largest in the world. More than 900 women were incarcerated at Eastern State over a nearly 100-year period. A panel of prison experts and advocates gathered at the penitentiary, which closed in 1970 and later reopened as a historic site, on May 20, 2026 to discuss the history of women’s incarceration and the impact of the criminal justice system on them today.

    Kerry Sautner, the president and chief executive officer of Eastern State, said despite the prison’s early focus on reform and rehabilitation for male prisoners, that concept did not apply to women, who were compelled to do domestic labor. Keisha Hudson, the Chief Defender at the Defender Association of Philadelphia, said the makeup of women who have entered the criminal justice system has remained similar over time, with many experiencing childhood physical or sexual abuse prior to incarceration. Hudson added that there is little emphasis today on reform and rehabilitation for girls and women. Sameerah Shabazz, a political strategist who experienced incarceration as a teenager, said women are judged more harshly for being impacted by the criminal justice system than men. Tonie Willis, the founder and executive director of Ardella’s House, a service and advocacy organization for women and girls with criminal justice histories, said progress on legislation to reform the criminal justice system is slow because politicians do not want to pass too much at once.

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    Brought to you by Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison

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