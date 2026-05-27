    Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison

    Bonus Episode One: WHYY

    A panel of advocates, a lawmaker and a former Muncy lifer discussed the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling on second degree murder sentencing.

    Air Date: May 27, 2026 8:00 am
    Cherri Gregg, Dannielle Hadley, Rupalee Rashatwar, and Noah Barth

    A panel discussed the implications of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling on second degree murder sentencing at WHYY’s studios on April 22, 2026. | MARGO LATTY

    The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in March that mandatory life without parole sentences for second degree murder are unconstitutional. The decision not only impacts those with future sentences but the more than one thousand people serving life sentences for second degree murder across Pennsylvania, many of whom have already spent decades behind bars. The “Dying On The Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison” team convened a panel to discuss the ruling and the themes of the podcast at WHYY’s studios in Philadelphia on April 22, 2026. The panel, moderated by podcast host Cherri Gregg, featured Dannielle Hadley, a former lifer at State Correctional Institution Muncy whose sentence was commuted last year; Rupalee Rashatwar, a staff attorney with the Abolitionist Law Center; Noah Barth, the Prison Monitoring Director for the Pennsylvania Prison Society; and State Representative Andre Carroll, who represents the 201st District in Philadelphia.

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