    Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison

    Bonus Episode Four: Terri Harper on Waiting for Freedom

    Terri Harper, a lifer at State Correctional Institution Muncy, discusses the mood in the prison as legislators debate new sentencing guidelines for second degree murder.

    Air Date: July 8, 2026 8:00 am
    Terri Harper

    Terri Harper, who is serving a life sentence at State Correctional Institution Muncy, discussed the mood inside the prison after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled mandatory life-without-parole sentences for second degree murder unconstitutional. | COURTESY WOMEN LIFERS RESUME PROJECT OF PENNSYLVANIA

    After the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled mandatory life-without-parole sentences for second degree murder convictions unconstitutional in March, the court gave Pennsylvania lawmakers 120 days to create new sentencing guidelines. For those serving life for second degree murder, the days leading up to the deadline have been filled with hope and tension. Legislators have proposed several alternative sets of sentencing guidelines, including Senate Bill 1400, which would allow those serving life without parole for second degree murder to apply for parole after serving 35 years of their sentence or after reaching the age of 70 and serving 20 years of their sentence. That bill is now being debated in the state house.

    Cherri Gregg spoke with Terri Harper, a lifer at State Correctional Institution Muncy who was featured on “Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison,” about the mood within the prison after the Court’s ruling, what the women at SCI Muncy think about SB 1400. Terri was convicted of second degree murder and has served 35 years behind bars.

    Terri is currently at Muncy serving life without parole for second degree murder and is one of 1,100 people that would be directly affected by this ruling. Listen to this conversation wherever you get your podcasts.

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    Brought to you by Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison

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