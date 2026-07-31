    Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison

    Bonus Episode Five: The Clock Runs Out on Harrisburg

    State Rep. Andre D. Carroll discussed the circumstances leading to the Pennsylvania General Assembly failing to pass new sentencing guidelines for second degree murder.

    Air Date: July 31, 2026
    Cherri Gregg and Pennsylvania State Rep. Andre D. Carroll

    Cherri Gregg, the host of “Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison” speaks with Pennsylvania State Rep. Andre D. Carroll about the Pennsylvania General Assembly missing its deadline to rewrite sentencing guidelines for second degree murder convictions. | COURTESY LOGAN CENTER FOR URBAN INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

    On July 24th, 2026, the Pennsylvania General Assembly missed the deadline set by the state Supreme Court to rewrite the mandatory life without parole sentencing guidelines for second degree murder convictions. In March, the Supreme Court ruled mandatory life without parole sentences for second degree murder to be unconstitutional and gave lawmakers 120 days to create alternative sentencing guidelines. Now that the 120 days have passed without any new bills, the futures of the 1,100 people serving unconstitutional sentences are uncertain.

    Cherri Gregg spoke with State Representative Andre D. Carroll, member of the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee and one of the co-sponsors of HB 1042, one of two bills passed by state legislation to provide sentencing guidance for second degree murder convictions. Carroll discussed where negotiations failed, if and how a bill could be passed, and what happens if the legislature can’t pass new sentencing guidelines.

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