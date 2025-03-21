    You Oughta Know

    Blind Students Create their Artistic Vision Through Art

    Air Date: March 21, 2025

    This week we take you to Allens Lane Art Center where blind and visually impaired students create mixed media art projects. You bring the idea, and they’ll show you how to make it come to life at Lil’ Drummaboy Recordings. Melanie Szymborski shares her story of overcoming a hoarding disorder and talks about her YouTube channel, A Hoarder’s Heart. Good Haul is ready to roll up and help you haul away items you no longer need. The Wardrobe celebrates 30 years of dressing clients and eliminating clothing insecurity. Plus, tasty treats from Hope’s Caramels.

