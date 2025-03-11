    Peak Travel

    Bhutan’s Radical Approach to Overtourism

    Air Date: March 11, 2025
    Listen 21:40

    Many places allow tourists to visit with little restrictions. But Bhutan is different. Nestled in the Himalayas, this tiny, land-locked country has implemented a “high-value, low-impact” tourism model, including a fee that tourists have to pay each day that they visit. As more destinations grapple with the effects of overtourism, what can Bhutan teach us about how to manage it?

    Show Notes

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Peak Travel

    Peak Travel podcast tile

    Peak Travel

    Winner of 2024 Signal Award for Best New Podcast! Peak Travel reveals how travel affects local communities in hot-spot destinations around the world.

    Subscribe for free

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate