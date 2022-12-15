Donate

    Beatrice Chen: New Energy to the Viola

    Air Date: December 15, 2022

    This week’s On Stage at Curtis highlights violist Beatrice Chen. Beatrice is currently one of the newest members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s viola section as well as continuing with the Chen String Quartet. In this episode, she performs two pieces from acclaimed composer Jessie Montgomery and the Debussy Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp.

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

