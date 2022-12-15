Beatrice Chen: New Energy to the Viola
This week’s On Stage at Curtis highlights violist Beatrice Chen. Beatrice is currently one of the newest members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s viola section as well as continuing with the Chen String Quartet. In this episode, she performs two pieces from acclaimed composer Jessie Montgomery and the Debussy Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp.
