“Just Like Me”

Ajay Shughart is a 23 year old singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. AJAY encompasses all the best parts of modern production, with the smooth, soul-drenched ingredients that defined the sound of Philadelphia for decades. Equally comfortable with the nuances of Alternative R&B, Neo-Soul, Hip Hop, or Bedroom Pop, his production and musical prowess blend seamlessly with his vulnerable, yet confident falsetto voice.