Monday, May 1, is the final day voters can register ahead of Philly’s primary election in two weeks.

If you’re unsure if you are registered, you can check your voting status on the state’s voter services website. If you’re not registered, you can apply online. County voter registration offices also accept mailed in applications, but they must be received by the end of the day on May 1.

During last year’s general election, nearly 1.1 million people were registered to vote in Philadelphia. Democratic voters made up more than 807,000 of those, while Republicans accounted for just under 121,000. Others made up 143,000.