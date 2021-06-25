Donate

Vote set on allowing bets on New Jersey college sports teams

Rutgers University football

Rutgers teammates celebrate with kicker Justin Davidovicz (95) after a field goal during the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Penn State Nittany Lions November 30, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Voters in the November general election will have the opportunity to decide whether to allow bets on New Jersey college teams, or teams from other states playing games in New Jersey.

The state Legislature on Thursday gave final approval to a measure placing a referendum on the fall ballot. Current law forbids betting on New Jersey college teams, or teams from out of state who play games here in a tournament.

The measure aims to increase New Jersey’s already nation-leading sports betting market by allowing Garden State residents to bet on the state’s teams, including Rutgers, Seton Hall, Princeton and others.

