Vote set on allowing bets on New Jersey college sports teams

Voters in the November general election will have the opportunity to decide whether to allow bets on New Jersey college teams, or teams from other states playing games in New Jersey.

The state Legislature on Thursday gave final approval to a measure placing a referendum on the fall ballot. Current law forbids betting on New Jersey college teams, or teams from out of state who play games here in a tournament.

The measure aims to increase New Jersey’s already nation-leading sports betting market by allowing Garden State residents to bet on the state’s teams, including Rutgers, Seton Hall, Princeton and others.