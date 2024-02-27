Manhattan DA asks judge for a gag order in Trump’s hush-money case ahead of next month’s trial

In a statement, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said: “Today, the 2-tiered system of justice implemented against President Trump is on full display, with the request by another Deranged Democrat prosecutor seeking a restrictive gag order, which if granted, would impose an unconstitutional infringement on President Trump’s First Amendment rights, including his ability to defend himself, and the rights of all Americans to hear from President Trump.”

The requested gag order would not bar Trump from commenting about Bragg, an elected Democrat.

Still, prosecutors contend that Trump’s enmity for Bragg — including Truth Social posts calling Manhattan’s first Black D.A. a “degenerate psychopath” who “hates the USA” — has led to a spike in threats against the prosecutor and the district attorney’s office.

Last year, prosecutors said, police recorded 89 threats to Bragg, his family or staff, up from just a single threat in 2022, his first year in office. The wave of threats started March 18, according to an affidavit by the head of Bragg’s police detail, the day Trump falsely posted online that he was about to be arrested and encouraged supporters to protest and “take our nation back!”

A few days later, prosecutors noted, Bragg’s office received a letter containing a small amount of white powder and a note stating: “Alvin: I’m going to kill you.”

Trump has referred to a key witness in the case, his former lawyer Cohen, as a “convicted felon, disbarred lawyer, with zero credibility” and has made posts mocking Daniels, the porn actor who received one of the alleged hush-money payments.

The gag order request Monday mirrored portions of an order imposed on Trump in October in his separate Washington federal case, where he is charged with scheming to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

A federal appeals court panel in December largely upheld Judge Tanya Chutkan’s gag order but narrowed it in an important way by freeing Trump to criticize Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought the case. Manhattan prosecutors echoed that ruling by excluding Bragg from their proposed gag order.

Last May, Merchan issued what’s known as a protective order, warning Trump and his lawyers they risked being held in contempt if they disseminated evidence from the hush-money case to third parties, used it to attack witnesses or posted sensitive material to social media.

Merchan, noting Trump’s “special” status as a former president and current candidate, tried to make clear at the time that the protective order shouldn’t be construed as a gag order, saying: “It’s certainly not my intention to in any way impede Mr. Trump’s ability to campaign for the presidency of the United States.”

