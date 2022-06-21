Donate

Supreme Court rules religious schools can get Maine tuition aid

This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court Building, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012 in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court Building, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012 in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that religious schools can’t be excluded from a Maine program that offers tuition aid for private education, a decision that could ease religious organizations’ access to taxpayer money.

The most immediate effect of the court’s 6-3 decision beyond Maine will be next door in Vermont, which has a similar program.

But the outcome also could fuel a renewed push for school choice programs in some of the 18 states that have so far not directed taxpayer money to private, religious education.

The ruling is the latest in a line of decisions from the Supreme Court that have favored religion-based discrimination claims. The court is separately weighing the case of a football coach who says he has a First Amendment right to pray at midfield immediately after games.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate