Sen. Casey says he would support federal abortion rights bill

He is casting his new position as a reaction to what he characterizes as an unforeseen move by Republicans in Congress to try to effectively ban abortion nationwide.

Casey said he will support the Democrats’ bill, if there is a final vote on it. And he said he has never voted for — and does not support — a complete ban on abortion.

“I think a lot of Americans are just beginning to understand the Republican position, which is, in many cases, not just a ban, but in a lot of states a ban without exception,” Casey said in an interview.

He told Politico in 2018 “that the description of pro-life Democrat is accurate:” for him.

But he told the AP on Tuesday that Republicans in Congress have moved from decades of saying they wanted states to have a say over abortion to pursuing legislation to ban it everywhere after six weeks — before many women even know they are pregnant.

“I think that’s a new and substantial development in their approach,” he said.

A vote on legislation by Senate Democrats to preserve abortion rights nationwide will not come to the floor if Democrats can’t come up with the votes necessary to bypass procedural hurdles. They are expected to fail on a Wednesday test vote.

Casey has won his Senate races campaigning as an anti-abortion Democrat, even as advocates accuse him of abandoning the cause through his more moderate positions.

“Because of his actions and words, I think Sen. Casey has abandoned legitimate use of the pro-life label,” said Michael Geer, president of the Pennsylvania Family Institute, which opposes abortion rights.