New Jersey Democratic Rep. McIver released on recognizance on federal assault charges

A federal judge in New Jersey on Wednesday ordered Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver released on her own recognizance during the congresswoman’s first court appearance on assault charges stemming from immigration officials’ attempt to arrest Newark’s mayor at a detention facility.

McIver appeared remotely from Washington as Congress is in session for the initial hearing, where she was officially notified of the two counts of assaulting, resisting and impeding an officer from the May 9 skirmish outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement-run facility called Delaney Hall.

The prosecutor’s complaint says McIver attempted to stop the arrest of Democratic Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who is running in this year’s primary for New Jersey governor, and pushed into and grabbed agents for Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Magistrate Judge Stacey Adams presided over the roughly 15-minute hearing, at which both McIver, her attorneys, and federal prosecutors appeared through a video call in the Newark courtroom.

McIver denied the charges and said she was carrying out her duty as a member of Congress to oversee a federal facility. The only words she spoke during the proceeding were “Yes, your honor,” responding to the judges questions, including if she had recieved the complaint against her.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of up to eight years in prison, prosecutors said.

Habba had charged Baraka with trespassing after his arrest but dismissed the allegation on Monday when she said in a social media post that she was instead charging the congresswoman. Baraka is a Democratic candidate for governor in next month’s primary election.

Prosecuting McIver is a rare federal criminal case against a sitting member of Congress for allegations other than fraud or corruption.

The case instantly taps into a broader and more consequential struggle between a Trump administration engaged in overhauling immigration policy and a Democratic Party scrambling to respond.

McIver’s Democratic colleagues cast the prosecution as an infringement on lawmakers’ official duties to serve their constituents and an effort to silence their opposition to an immigration policy that helped propel the president back into power but now has emerged as divisive fault line in American political discourse.

Under the law, members of Congress are authorized to go into federal immigration facilities as part of their oversight powers, even without notice. Congress passed a 2019 appropriations bill that spelled out the authority.