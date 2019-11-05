Updated: 9:14 a.m.

—

The polls are now open in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for the 2019 General Election.

Even in an off-year election, it’s still important to exercise your civic duty. Especially in the Garden State, which holds its elections in odd years to focus on local issues.

From Pennsylvania’s controversial new voting machines to all 80 seats open in New Jersey’s General Assembly — scroll down for more info about what you need to know to cast a ballot today.

Roxborough resident Doris Heath was one of the early voters at the Cook-Wissahickon Elementary polling place. She came out to vote for “my mayor” Jim Kenney, she said, and also Councilman Curtis Jones — who comes from “a wonderful family.” Heath feels her neighborhood is on the decline, with people being “imported” from other parts of the city who don’t respect the community her generation built here.

You can find your polling place in Pennsylvania here by typing in your county, city, and street. Same goes if you’re a New Jerseyan here.

For the Philadelphians in the house, our friends and cubicle buddies at Billy Penn put together their handy, no-frills Procrastinator’s Guide to the 2019 city election.

One of the most competitive races to watch is City Council At-Large. The city’s Democratic voter registration edge means five of the seven seats will likely go to the Democratic nominees. Billy Penn’s Max Marin breaks down how the Republicans in the two remaining seats are defending against a significant challenge from the Working Families Party.

Philadelphia voters will also be asked three ballot questions, including whether the city should change the threshold for RFPs to give more local businesses a chance, and whether Philly should take out another $185 million bond. Billy Penn unpacks those in layman’s terms.

The third question will appear on all ballots in Pennsylvania and it’s the most controversial. That one, known as Marsy’s Law, is about whether Pennsylvania should amend its constitution to give more rights to crime victims. The ACLU challenged it in court and last week, a judge ruled the votes can’t be counted or certified until the legal case has played out. WHYY contributor Meir Rinde breaks down the debate on a recent episode of The Why.

New Jersey has just one ballot question this November — and it’s a yea or nay on tax breaks for the state’s veterans. NJ Spotlight has the details.

Voters in Delco will decide whether the County Council turns blue for the first time in about 150 years. Three of the five seats on the council are up for grabs. The other two seats are held by Democrats, who won in 2017, so if even one Democrat wins today, the county will be governed by a Democratic majority. At debates around the county this fall, Democrats have argued they will bring change in the form of transparency and accountability, with a focus on creating a county health department and deprivatizing the county prison. Republicans have promised not to raise taxes and say Democrats will do so if elected.

Depending on which county you live in, you may or may not have heard a lot about new voting machines in Pennsylvania. In the aftermath of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Harrisburg made it a priority to see that voting machines statewide are secure — and leave a paper trail. WHYY’s suburban reporter Dana Bate looked at what changes you’ll see in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.

Much to the chagrin of civic engagement enthusiasts, we all know the reality is many of us know very little about the city and state judicial races. WHYY’s Aaron Moselle goes over how quite often, high-stakes judicial seats are chosen with very little knowledge. This year, Philadelphians can pick judges for Municipal Court and Court of Common Pleas. Two statewide spots on the Superior Court — one below the highest court — are also open.

Check back throughout the day for updates from the polls and election results.

To report any issues during Election Day, you can call the Pennsylvania voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA or for New Jersey complaints, 1-877-NJVOTER.