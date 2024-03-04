Harris and Maxey help Sixers win again without Embiid, beating Doncic’s Mavs 120-116

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points, and Derrick Jones Jr. had 21. But P.J. Washington Jr. and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined to go 4 of 18 from the field, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range, for Dallas.

Trying to maintain playoff positioning without Embiid, Philadelphia had a scare with Maxey in the third quarter when the first-time All-Star fell hard and stayed down for a couple of minutes.

Maxey walked off the court on his own and stayed out the rest of the quarter. He returned to start the fourth, finishing 8 of 15 from the field and making all seven of his free throws, including five in the fourth quarter.

A frustrated Doncic got his 14th technical of the season in the fourth quarter and now is two away from an automatic one-game suspension with 21 games remaining.

The Mavericks scored the first 11 points of the game but still found themselves behind by 10 before the end of the first quarter. A hot shooting start faded to 42% after three quarters before Dallas rallied behind better shooting in fourth.

The Mavericks had cut Philadelphia’s biggest lead of 18 with seven minutes remaining to four when Oubre passed out of the lane to Harris for a corner 3 with 1:11 to go.