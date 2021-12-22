Pennsylvania elections chief warns lawmakers about deadlines

Pennsylvania’s top statewide elections official warned legislative leaders that delays in drawing new General Assembly district lines may require them to push back next year’s spring primary election.

Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid told the floor leaders Tuesday for both parties in the two chambers on the Legislative Reapportionment Commission — and their chairperson — that the current schedule will not work.

“In short, it will not be possible to comply with the constitutionally mandated timeline for the finalization of the reapportionment plan, and the current statutorily established deadlines for the beginning of (the) petition circulation period and other subsequent deadlines leading up to the primary,” Degraffenreid said.