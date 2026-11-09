What the AI law’s standard means in practice

That unanswered question could prove to be a headache for businesses trying to work out whether or not an AI image requires disclosure.

Take, for example, an ad featuring an AI-generated hamburger. If the image accurately reflects the burger’s ingredients, size and general appearance but makes the burger look a lot better than it does in real life, does that count as a false consumer perception?

“My honest answer is that we don’t know yet because of that ambiguity,” said Eleanor Huyett, an assistant professor at Temple University’s Beasley School of Law, who specializes in consumer protection.

She added that, in statements on his website about the law, Pisciottano seemed to say that disclosure is required any time an AI-generated image could lead consumers to believe they’re viewing an actual product.

“Taking his statement and applying it to your example, arguably the law — or at least its author — understands it to potentially cover just the mere fact that you’re using AI to represent an actual product,” Huyett said. “And so this may be one where if you’re the advertiser, when in doubt, you want to err on the side of disclosure.”

O’Neill agreed that caution is warranted.

“I think that until this is tested in court, the conservative path is simple,” she said. “If AI has, in the words of the statute, ‘significantly modified’ or generated the content in your ad, label it. Particularly in the example of the burger, where it’s bigger and better, that’s already considered misleading under existing statutes, both within Pennsylvania and federally.”

“Significantly modified” may be about as close to a definition of “false perception” as the law provides, but it also remains undefined in the text of the law.

“It’s not every minor digital edit — it’s specific to AI-generated content that creates a false consumer perception,” Pisciottano said. “We’re not banning anybody from doing those things, but the consumers have the right to know up front that what they’re seeing or hearing has been modified by AI.”

So what about tweaks to images that don’t directly affect the product, like adding a skyline to the background of an ad featuring a burger?

“You know, I’m a legislator, I’m not necessarily law enforcement, so there might be a case to be made that that is creating a false consumer perception,” Pisciottano said. “But I would think, on the surface, that is not sufficient enough — that the consumer has a very low-to-zero risk of being misled about the product or service that they’re trying to purchase, and therefore disclosure is not necessarily relevant.”

Still, he said, it’s hard to know how both the use of AI and the court’s opinions on it will evolve.

“This is emerging technology and will continue to change, and the way it’s used will continue to change,” Pisciottano said. “So it’s hard to predict the future contours of what the enforcement of AI-generated content will look like in the future, because we really don’t know what AI-generated content in itself is going to look like.”

This kind of ambiguity isn’t necessarily uncommon in consumer protection laws, Huyett says, especially with laws regulating new or emerging technologies.

“Often, when you’re trying to draft a consumer protection statute like this one, you want your language to be broad enough that it can capture unforeseen behavior,” she said. “We’d love to think that you could predict all of the different ways people will violate different laws, but it’s often difficult to do. And so typically where this will get worked out is in the courts.”

Enforcement of Pa.’s AI in advertising law, and who’s affected

The law specifies that advertisers are the ones responsible for disclosing AI use, but who counts as the advertiser is less clear. Would it be the restaurant? The ad agency, if it hired one? Both?

The law never defines “advertisers,” so it could potentially apply to both. It could even be read, Huyett says, to have implications for streaming services and broadcast media. California’s recently passed law regulating AI-generated performers in advertisements explicitly includes those entities in its definition of advertising media, although their obligations differ from those of advertisers.

To the question of who counts as advertisers, Pisciottano had a more definite answer.

“I think that the public thinks of the advertiser as the person who’s posting the ad, but actually the law and a dictionary definition is the person creating the ad,” he said. “And so in our case, the tech company, and most of these examples that we’ve talked about today, would be considered the advertiser under the law, and be required to include the disclosure.”

For instance, he said, if a small business used ChatGPT to create an ad, Pisciottano believes it would be ChatGPT — not the business — that would be responsible for adding the disclosure.

“The ultimate goal of this legislation is not to put that requirement on the business using the advertisement,” Pisciottano said. “The onus of this is to require the tech companies themselves, who have generated this new technology and created these artificial intelligence systems that are supposed to be very sophisticated, to basically self-disclose.”

O’Neill takes a cautious view of Pisciottano’s answer.

“As lawyers, we look at the text, and the law applies to ‘advertisers’ without defining the term,” she said. “Read plainly, that would generally include the business running the ad. The senator’s view may well shape how the law is enforced, but in the end the attorney general, the district attorneys and, ultimately, the courts will decide who’s covered.”

That’s because enforcement will be carried out by the state attorney general or the appropriate district attorney, with violators facing potential civil fines of up to $3,000, plus attorney fees and court costs. The law does not specify whether the fine would be issued per advertisement, per violation or per instance of dissemination.

This isn’t an atypical enforcement approach for consumer protection statutes, Huyett said.

“And typically the reason for that is that the government will use its resources to focus on the most egregious offenders,” she said. “So if you’re the PA AG’s office, for example, they have a very robust consumer complaint process. So they have folks there who will look at consumer complaints, ingest them, and then if there is a pattern or practice related to one specific advertiser, they may initiate an investigation into that advertiser.”

This comes in contrast to other states and statutes that allow private citizens to sue for violations of the law.

“Legislatures are trying to strike the right balance between making sure consumers are protected from the most egregious conduct, but also avoiding sort of a flood of litigation that can sometimes accompany consumer protection laws that allow for a private cause of action,” Huyett said.

As for how aggressive the attorney general and local district attorneys will be in pursuing violations?

“We’re going to have to see what kind of appetite there is on the enforcement side to actually enforce the law,” O’Neill said. “That’s always the question.”

A clue could come in the form of a New York law — similar to California’s — that requires disclosure when ads feature “synthetic performers” generated by AI. As in Pennsylvania, enforcement is handled primarily by the New York attorney general.

“It’s been effective since June, and we haven’t yet seen a case that addresses that law and the interpretation of it,” O’Neill said. “And so it may similarly be a while before we actually see lawyers in the state of Pennsylvania take this one on. In the meanwhile, that means that advertisers have under 60 days to sort of decide how they’re going to approach this and how conservative they’re going to be in their approach.”