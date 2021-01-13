N.J. Rep. Mikie Sherrill: Lawmakers held ‘reconnaissance’ tours day before pro-Trump rioters attacked

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

Ahead of New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s vote on Tuesday calling on Vice President Mike Pence to activate the 25th Amendment, the Democrat claimed she witnessed lawmakers giving “reconnaissance” tours just a day before last week’s attack on Capitol Hill that left five people dead.

Speaking in a Facebook Live video, Sherrill detailed her account of what occurred on Jan 6., starting with the House’s vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. She vividly described Nancy Pelosi being evacuated from the House chamber, getting gas masks ready as glass shattered and pro-Trump riots attempted to disrupt the proceedings.

As Sherrill and her colleagues were moving to a secured location, she said they were concerned for their safety.

“I was told later that members of that mob had zip ties, were wearing body armor and were looking to take prisoners…members of Congress,” the 48-year-old congresswoman said.