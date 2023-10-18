Another legal challenge to N.J. offshore wind project

Focus on tourism, marine life

The latest litigation stems from opposition over the project’s perceived threats to tourism and marine life by local communities and officials. That opposition has disrupted the Murphy administration’s bid to rely on multiple offshore wind farms as a cornerstone of its efforts to fight climate change and phase out New Jersey’s reliance on fossil fuels.

“These are nonpartisan issues, with leading voices on both sides of the aisle in New Jersey and throughout the country now voicing the same concerns about the negative impacts of offshore wind projects that Cape May County has been raising for the past two years,’’ said Michael J. Donohue, special counsel for the county.

Donohue also said construction of Ocean Wind I and other proposed offshore wind projects will have no positive impact on climate change or reducing global warming, contrary to the view of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The agency, which is in the Department of the Interior is a defendant in the lawsuit along with the department and the National Marine Fisheries Service.

The 71-page lawsuit claims the defendants failed to comply with various laws and regulatory requirements, including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Coastal Zone Management Act, Clean Water Act and other laws.

The Ørsted project is one of 14 offshore wind farms proposed for off the coasts of New Jersey and New York, according to the lawsuit. Among other things, the lawsuit accuses the federal agencies of failing to consider the cumulative impacts on the environment and marine life of three offshore wind farms near Ocean Wind I, and other projects in the two states.