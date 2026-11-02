Students push back against ‘pause’ of Drexel University’s elementary education major
The university enrolled only seven full-time students this fall, but students and alums say all pathways into teaching must be preserved.
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Students and alumni are pushing back against Drexel University’s decision to pause its in-person elementary education major, saying the decision will worsen teacher shortages and undermine community partnerships.
Just seven new full-time School of Education students enrolled this fall, said Britt Faulstick, Drexel’s executive director of news and media relations, in a statement sent to WHYY News.
The pause comes amid teacher shortages affecting communities across the country. Locally, more than 500 full-time teachers left Philadelphia schools last year, driven mainly by resignations, not retirements, according to an Axios report.
At the same time, fewer are joining the profession. Since 2011, the number enrolled in Philadelphia’s teacher preparation programs has declined by 50%, according to Teach Plus Pennsylvania.
Current Drexel students told WHYY News that while the in-person elementary education program is small, it prepares them very well for the rigors of classroom teaching. They also said they’ve received no information from the school about the decision and had no opportunity to give input.
Mark Macwana, a fourth-year general science education major, said the pause contributes to what he called the “de-professionalization” of teaching.
“I thought a lot about how this just really reflects how education as a whole is being viewed in America,” he said.
Faulstick said the university is now “rethinking its approach” amid rising demand for faster, more flexible pathways into the field beyond the four-year degree.
He said the decision is a temporary pause as the school “reviews and reimagines how it prepares educators.”
He also said current students will complete their degrees as planned and pointed to several teaching certification options at the undergraduate, graduate and post-baccalaureate levels.
‘Kind of degrading’
As word of the program pause spread, School of Education students launched a public plea for the university to reverse course.
Macwana and his cohort have launched a social media campaign and online petition, while also spending their days in Philadelphia classrooms.
Macwana is currently a student teacher at Science Leadership Academy. He said he hadn’t initially planned to pursue teaching, but after one elective course, he “fell in love with the program and the content.”
He compared teacher preparation at Drexel to a medical residency, beginning with observation and reflection in the field and building up practical experience over months of work in schools during junior and senior year.
Macwana said he was caught by surprise by the plan to pause the major and said the decision illustrates a disparity in academic fields at Drexel. He said the humanities fields see less attention than science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, and though his chosen field combines both, the teaching side is now losing out.
Throughout the years, Macwana has taken some School of Education courses through the online option, which he said is robust but should not be the only choice.
One significant difference is that online students are part-time and do not complete a co-op experience, although they do complete the student teaching requirement. Most Drexel undergraduates of all majors are required to complete a co-op, and the in-person elementary education majors spend several months working full-time in schools.
“Online is a way to learn. It shouldn’t be the only way to learn. Especially since we value our hands-on experience so much,” Macwana said.
As he nears graduation, he said his in-person Drexel education puts him at an advantage compared to most.
“I feel like the reason why this shortage exists … is because we’ve haven’t given teachers or pre-teachers, student teachers, the experience that they need for their job,” Macwana said.
His colleague, Sam Ramos, a junior who is currently working her co-op, is also campaigning to save the in-person elementary education major.
She works full days assisting in a classroom at Samuel Powell School on Drexel’s campus and heard about the program pause from a professor over the summer.
“We never received an official message from the university that the major is closing,” Ramos said.
She also described the decision as abrupt.
“It’s just kind of degrading in a bit, because it just seems like they didn’t even fight for it, and it seems like they didn’t get student opinion,” Ramos said. “It just seems like they made the decision and they’re like, ‘Okay, it’s done.’”
She and her cohort have started a social media campaign in protest. One video on their Instagram account includes testimony from three School of Education alumni who are now working teachers in Philadelphia. They said Drexel got them into classrooms “almost immediately” and provided support for them to be successful in their local schools.
Another video features testimony from parents and kids in K-Bridge, a five-week summer program that employs School of Education majors to help preschoolers adjust to kindergarten.
Programs like K-Bridge connect prospective teachers to Philadelphia schools and families, and Ramos said the community can’t afford to lose even a small number of well-trained professionals who are eager to teach.
“I feel like Drexel is really producing high-quality teachers, and the fact that they’re trying to pause it is just not going to help the community at all,” Ramos said.
A donor perspective
Also among those pleading for a change of course is a donor whose name adorns a sign on campus.
John and Lisa McNichol are longtime supporters of the Drexel School of Education who established an Early Childhood Education Laboratory in their name in 2019.
They’ve also sponsored 17 undergraduates over the years, allowing the students to get paid for their co-ops in Philadelphia early childhood classrooms. Students in other majors, such as engineering and business, get paid during their co-ops, but early childhood educators don’t, McNichol said.
The funding allows students to fully dedicate themselves to their schools, he added.
“Then they don’t have to get a second job, and they can get the full immersion of what it’s like to see the parents at dropoff, see the parents at pickup, see the kids get settled in, have a full six months of that kind of experience,” McNichol said.
The McNichols sent a letter to Drexel President Antonio Merlo, saying they were appalled by the program pause. The university’s “course for the future will be shipwrecked” by the decision, they said.
John McNichol told WHYY News that he never received a response, despite having sent certified mail and email, and said he was “shocked, disappointed and angry” at the lack of communication.
Even so, he said he will continue to fund student co-ops for as long as in-person elementary education majors exist at Drexel. The school should be bolstering, not closing, these programs, McNichol said in the letter.
“At a time of acute regional teacher shortages, these programs are not optional extras — they are essential public infrastructure for preparing, certifying, and retaining teachers for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the broader region,” he said.
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