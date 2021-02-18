Philadelphia and surrounding areas are starting to host more events, but most large-scale annual fests have been pushed to summer and fall.

Race reading

Michael Eric Dyson talks to historian Jon Meacham about his latest book “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America” for the Free Library’s author series. In the book, Dyson writes letters to five Black martyrs who were killed because of their race or the conditions they lived in. Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, and Hadiya Pendleton are among the recipients of Dyson’s heartfelt essays. Books with a signed bookplate can be purchased here.

Michael Eric Dyson in conversation with John Meacham

virtual, Thursday, Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m.

free with registration

Streaming history

This Black History Month offers a wealth of films that cover historical themes and can be streamed through various platforms. “Judas and the Black Messiah” is the story of the 1969 murder of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton by Chicago police. Hampton’s assassination was facilitated using information provided by William O’Neal, the chapter’s head of security who was also an FBI informant. “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya and “Atlanta” actor LaKeith Stanfield play Hampton and O’Neal respectively. “One Night in Miami” details the night in 1964 when Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke gathered in a Miami hotel room after Ali won the heavyweight title. In another nod to history, Oscar and Emmy-winner Regina King makes her feature film directorial debut. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” adapted from the play by the late August Wilson as part of his classic Pittsburgh cycle, mixes fact and fiction to tell the story of both vindication and exploitation in the music industry. It stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in his last role.

Birding while Black

Black birding week is a way for African Americans to stake their claim in a pastime that is most often associated with white enthusiasts. Philadelphia native Tykee James, organized Black Birder’s Week after a Black birder was falsely accused of assault by a white woman in Central Park, will host a virtual conversation next week. In conjunction with Natural Lands, James, the government affairs coordinator for the Audubon Society, will discuss why he believed organizing the event was important.

Outdoors Online: Organizing Black Birders Week

virtual, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m.