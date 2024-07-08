Biden’s in trouble. That puts more scrutiny on Harris too

Early stumbles fed doubts about Harris

But being first — and managing lofty expectations — meant Harris was under “a magnifying glass” compared to her predecessors, said Rachel Palermo, who worked for Harris for the first few years of the administration. “I always felt like she had to overperform to get an average review,” Palermo said.

And it took time for Harris to come into her own in a role where remaining in the background is part of the job description. “You have to learn your way around the house before you start moving furniture. I think Kamala Harris has been learning her way around the house in a new role,” said Democratic pollster Terrance Woodbury, founder of HIT Strategies.

“Now we see her beginning to start moving furniture. And I think that’s a role that that Americans have been wanting to see more of from her”

Early on, Harris struggled to find her footing. One of her first assignments from Biden was to tackle the intractable root causes of migration, and her first foreign trip was to Guatemala and Mexico City. She was criticized for going nowhere near the southern U.S. border, until weeks later.

But in a television interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, she misstepped with a defensive, flippant answer to why she hadn’t first visited the southern U.S. border, an exchange that overshadowed her work on the issue.

Harris also took on the issue of voting rights, an issue where she gave lofty speeches but one where real legislative solutions were impossible, given the deeply partisan divides in Congress.

There were a series of staff shake-ups, and Harris often seemed uncomfortable and stilted in the limelight. Republican critics mocked her not only for what she said, but how she said it.

Harris’ approval ratings remained persistently low — as did Biden’s. Even some Democrats wondered if she ought to stay on the ticket for 2024: the theory was that a more popular running mate could do more to quell voter concerns that Biden, 81, was too old for another four years in the job. Instead, from the start, the re-elect branded itself as the Biden-Harris campaign.