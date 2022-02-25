As Russian bombs fall on Ukraine, trepidation and resolve felt in Philly region

“Scary and uncertain”

Reaction to Russia’s attacks were varied in Center City Thursday afternoon, with differing opinions about what the future holds.

Attorney Jack Terrill has been closely watching things unfold and said the cost of the conflict will be felt for many people at the gas pump, with a potential major uptick in gas prices. He’s not very concerned that the conflict will go too far.

“I think even Putin isn’t crazy enough to get to the point where there are nuclear missiles and war around with civilian casualties and all the rest of it,” Terrill said. He said he believes Putin is mentally unstable and is trying to redraw boundaries to what they were before World War II.

Scott Pearloff was more concerned. He said that Russia’s actions are a threat to the United States and that wartime is “scary and uncertain.”

Lisa Carabello was concerned about supply chain issues getting worse. She said she’s worried that we could go back to the empty store shelves people found during the pandemic.

Robert Jones of Philadelphia worked in an intercontinental ballistic missile facility when he was in the Air Force. He’s concerned this conflict could spur others.

“If we let Putin do this, the Chinese are going to try to take back Taiwan. As a military man, I think that, but I hope we don’t come to that,” he said.

Jones said the scariest day of his life was when the missile silo opened and he thought World War III was about to begin, but it was only a false alarm. He has hopes that people will rethink what is going on and not allow things to get further out of hand.