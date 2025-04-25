Acclaimed Storyteller, Best Selling Author And Philanthropist, James Patterson To Receive Lifelong Learning Award From WHYY, May 14

PHILADELPHIA— WHYY is proud to announce that it will honor celebrated author and philanthropist James Patterson with its prestigious Lifelong Learning Award on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The special engagement will be held both online and in-person, featuring an exclusive interview between Patterson and Terry Gross, the co-host and co-executive producer of NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley, one of public radio’s most popular programs. This conversation will be broadcast later as part of a Fresh Air episode, airing nationally and locally on WHYY-FM.

“WHYY is honored to recognize James Patterson with this year’s Lifelong Learning Award for his exceptional contributions to education and his unwavering commitment to continuous discovery,” said William J. Marrazzo, President & CEO of WHYY Inc. “Patterson understands the transformative power of education, and his efforts have made a profound difference in the lives of individuals of all ages.”

James Patterson has been a passionate advocate for education, with a particular focus on helping young people discover the joy of reading. Each year, through The Patterson Family Foundation, he awards scholarships to students at 38 colleges and universities, including his and his wife Sue’s alma maters. The foundation also supports James Patterson Teacher-Education Scholarships, benefiting undergraduate and graduate students committed to pursuing careers in education.

Patterson’s dedication to education extends to his support of the A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the Pattersons sponsor the school’s annual holiday prism concert. Dreyfoos is recognized as one of the nation’s highest-performing public schools, sending more students to prestigious institutions like Juilliard than any other school in the country. Additionally, the Pattersons fund after-school reading programs at four Palm Beach County middle schools, donating up to 1,000 books to encourage literacy.

“This is an honor. Seriously. I’ve always said it’s our job – as parents, teachers, and leaders – to prioritize the importance of education and reading in our communities,” said Patterson. “Our future depends on it. Period.”

In 2015, Patterson launched the JIMMY Patterson children’s book imprint with Little, Brown, with the goal of turning kids into lifelong readers. The imprint not only publishes books but also offers resources for educators, parents, and booksellers, ensuring that young readers have the tools they need to develop a love of reading. Proceeds from JIMMY Patterson books go towards funding pro-reading initiatives.

In addition to his literary endeavors, Patterson founded ReadKiddoRead.com, a website designed to help parents, teachers, and librarians inspire a new generation of readers. The site, which has earned accolades such as the National Book Foundation’s Innovations in Reading Prize, offers insightful book reviews across a variety of genres and age ranges. For his efforts to foster a love of reading among children and his ongoing philanthropic work, Patterson was awarded the National Book Foundation’s Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community.

WHYY’s Lifelong Learning Award has been awarded for over two decades and has previously honored distinguished individuals such as cellist Yo-Yo Ma, historian Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., President Joseph Biden, researcher Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, and many others. The event’s proceeds support WHYY’s ongoing mission to encourage lifelong learning and advance civic engagement through storytelling, education, and community dialogue programs.

For more information about the event and to register, please visit whyy.org. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Nancy Stuski nstuski@whyy.org

About James Patterson:

Patterson is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential storytellers of our time, with bestselling novels such as the Alex Cross and Women’s Murder Club series, as well as impactful true stories about figures like the Kennedys, John Lennon, and Tiger Woods. He has co-authored #1 bestselling books with public figures such as Bill Clinton and Dolly Parton, and his collaborations with other authors, including Michael Crichton on Eruption, have made significant impacts on the literary world. Patterson has been honored with numerous prestigious awards, including the Edgar Award and ten Emmy Awards.

About WHYY:

WHYY, the Philadelphia region’s leading public media provider, has served southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and all of Delaware for more than 70 years. WHYY’s mission is to engage audiences, expand perspectives and empower communities through lifelong learning, truthful reporting, healthy dialogue and amplification of diverse voices. The station’s national production and presentation roster for public media includes Fresh Air with Terry Gross & Tonya Mosley, the award-winning weekday magazine of contemporary arts and issues; the children’s arts education series Albie’s Elevator and The Infinite Art Hunt; and a variety of documentaries, series, and specials. WHYY also serves as the Local Primary 1 (LP1) station for the Philadelphia emergency alert system (EAS) operational area, acting as the region’s primary broadcaster for receiving and relaying emergency alerts to other stations and cable systems—ensuring the public receives timely and potentially lifesaving information. For more information, visit WHYY.org.