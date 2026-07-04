    WHYY’s Declaration of Independence

    Air Date: July 4, 2026
    Listen 9:44
    Fireworks at Independence Hall photo via ShutterStock

    Fireworks at Independence Hall photo via ShutterStock

    As we mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of America, WHYY recorded a compilation of staffers reading the document, as primarily written by Thomas Jefferson in Philadelphia in June of 1776 and adopted by the Second Continental Congress on July 4th at what’s now known as Independence Hall.

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