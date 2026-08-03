The Source Episode 4

The Source episode four travels to the depths of New Jersey’s Pinelands, where 21 fire towers are used by fire observers who utilize a century-old system to detect smoke. The state of New Jersey experiences 1,100 wildfires each year, and these fire towers are integral to firefighting efforts.

Additional stories in this episode include the effects of the ongoing shortage of ADHD medications on patients in our region, a look back at how the British Army reveled in Philadelphia in 1778, the impact that traditional dance has on immigrant children, and why there is a Yiddish renaissance in Philly.

WHYY News staffers Susan Phillips, Alan Yu, Peter Crimmins, Emily Neil and Emma Lee contributed to this episode, which is hosted by Kenny Cooper.