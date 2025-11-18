    Sports In America

    Sports Betting: From Vegas to Our Smartphones

    Air Date: November 18, 2025
    Listen 51:07

    With recent news of an FBi investigation into the NBA and mob ties around sports betting, this week on Sports in America, we take a look at how sports gambling went from the smoky parlors of Vegas to a multi-billion dollar industry that we can access from our smartphones. We talk to author Beth Raymer, who gives us a firsthand personal look at the highs and lows of sports gambling. We also talk to gambling expert Jonathan Cohen to understand how this collective obsession can ruin people’s lives, and some solutions for how we can control it.

